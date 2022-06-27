Year Later, John McAfee's Body Still in Morgue

That's where it's been as legal battle between family, Spanish officials continues
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 27, 2022 10:45 AM CDT
Year Later, John McAfee's Body Still in Morgue
In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, John McAfee announces his candidacy for president in Opelika, Ala.   (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP, File)

(Newser) – The fight over what happened to John McAfee continues, and his body remains in limbo in a Spanish morgue in the interim. The 75-year-old, who developed the first commercial anti-virus software, was found dead last June in a Barcelona-area prison cell, and authorities claimed it was a death by suicide. But McAfee's family—particularly his wife, Janice—insisted he never would've killed himself, and thanks to the investigation they've spurred, his body is now "being held while legal deliberations continue," per Deadline.

McAfee's family didn't consider his autopsy to have been done thoroughly, and so they requested another exam. That ask was denied by a local judge, and when the family appealed the decision, the judge in those proceedings ruled McAfee's body couldn't be released to them until the appeals process was over, their lawyer tells Reuters. The news agency notes his widow is now circulating a petition to "help pressure" Spanish authorities to conduct an independent autopsy so she can finally reclaim his body.

"The longer this takes, as John's body slowly decays in a government morgue, the less accurate the findings will become," the petition reads. "Obviously!" She added, per Twitter on Thursday: "(It's) difficult to put into words what life has been like this past year. I still can't believe John is gone." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the regional government's justice division notes it's unusual for bodies that have been reclaimed to remain at the morgue for such an extended period of time. (Read more John McAfee stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X