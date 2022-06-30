Radio Station Abruptly Starts Playing Same Song on a Loop

(Newser) – A radio station in Canada that normally plays pop and soft rock has been playing the same Rage Against the Machine song for almost 24 hours and nobody seems quite sure why. Vancouver's 104.9 KiSS-FM started playing "Killing In the Name" over and over again on Wednesday, the day after two popular morning show DJs were abruptly laid off, Rolling Stone reports. The 1992 protest song's most famous lyric is "F--- you, I won't do what you tell me," but the version being played (and played, and played) at KiSS-FM is a radio-friendly edit. Call-in requests to play a different song have been rejected.

When the Guardian called the station, it spoke to a man who asked to be called Apollo after the character in the Rocky movies and would not explain what was going on. "I’m not allowed to say. I’m just a guy in a booth, just letting the Rage play over and over," he said. "What do you think? Do you like it?" Rage Against the Machine singer Tom Morello retweeted a post calling the move "beautiful" and suggesting it was linked to layoffs. Others speculated that it was a publicity stunt ahead of a possible change in format.

"KiSS is changing and, unfortunately, we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter," morning show hosts Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu said Tuesday. Afternoon host Tara Jean Stevens announced her departure the same day. Sources tell the Vancouver Sun that along with the three DJs, numerous other employees have been laid off this week. But according to the Sun, the Rage marathon is unlikely to be the work of rogue employees because "modern radio stations can be operated remotely from company headquarters," as happened last year when managers took control of the city's TSN 1040 station before announcing mass layoffs. (Read more Rage Against the Machine stories.)