Palace Keeping Outcome of Meghan Markle Probe Private

(Newser) – Last year, Buckingham Palace announced it was launching an investigation into claims that Meghan Markle had bullied members of her royal staff, leading two of them to quit. Now, the palace is being strangely silent on the findings of that investigation. The palace announced the probe had concluded, and said it had focused on how palace staff handled the complaints about Markle's behavior. But other than saying that certain HR "policies and procedures" had been revised as a result, it isn't talking about any conclusions drawn by the investigation, and Sky News reports it is facing scrutiny as to why that is.

Markle has always denied the allegations. The organization she runs with Prince Harry, Archewell, would not say whether she herself was invited to participate in the probe, in which current and former staffers were expected to be questioned about their experiences working for her. A palace source tells the Independent the outcome of the probe is being kept under wraps to protect the anonymity of those involved. In related news, Prince Charles recently met Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet for the first time in what was reportedly a "very emotional and wonderful" moment.