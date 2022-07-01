Howard Stern Selects His Presidential Running Mate

(Newser) – Howard Stern has chosen his running mate, though it's not yet entirely clear how serious the radio host is about running for president in 2024. If he does run, though, he wants Bradley Cooper by his side, he announced Wednesday on his SiriusXM show. The actor will "bring in the female vote like you wouldn't believe," Stern told co-host Robin Quivers, per People. Stern explained that Cooper texted him to congratulate him on announcing his 2024 candidacy, which he did when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and to tell Stern he'd be voting for him. That's when Stern asked him to run alongside him. "You wanna know what he said?" Stern told Quivers. "'Done. Done. Done.' In other words, 'I'm in.' It's exciting."

He noted that Cooper pointed out he's yet another white male. "And I said, 'You know, I appreciate you saying that, but I believe you'd be such an asset to the ticket that I think people will understand.'" Questioned by Quivers as to just how much thought Stern put into his VP choice, Stern replied, "I gave it almost as much consideration as I did putting my hat in the ring—almost none." The Hill reports that when Stern announced his campaign plans in the first place, he said one of the first things he'd do would be to abolish the Electoral College. "These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble," Stern said.