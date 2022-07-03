Shoppers in Denmark Mall Hide, Flee as Shooting Begins

(Newser) – A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that more than one person was involved. Witnesses said that when the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, the AP reports. "It is pure terror. This is awful," said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform Sunday night nearby. "You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being." The concert has been canceled.

The shooting took place in late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, located on the outskirts of the Copenhagen. Thomassen gave no specific casualty count beyond saying several people were dead and several wounded. He said the suspect was an "ethnic Dane," a phrase typically used to mean someone is white. Copenhagen Mayor Sophie Andersen tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious." After the shooting, an enormous contingent heavily armed police officers patrolled the area.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard "three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store." On Snapchat, Styles wrote: "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H." Shortly after the shooting, per the AP, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been canceled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year.