"Wimbledon" and "sounds of intimacy" aren't two terms you'd normally associate with each other, but at this year's tennis tournament in London, they've become amorously intertwined. To be more blunt, the Daily Beast puts it thusly: A new "quiet room" at the Wimbledon facility is "being used for sex by horny tennis fans." The Guardian describes the room—really two adjoining rooms next to Court 12, each one containing charging stations, two armchairs, and a folding table—as a space designed for guests to "retreat for a moment of private meditation, prayer, or reflection or simply to escape the crowds around the grounds," per a Wimbledon brochure.

And indeed, fans have been heading to the quiet space for just those reasons, as well as for breastfeeding sessions and as a respite from the hot sun—though witnesses say that doesn't mean it's not steamy in there, too. One recent guest says they heard the aforementioned "sounds of intimacy" coming out of the quiet room, while another says they saw a couple earlier this week emerge with "big grins" on their faces. "There was no doubt as to what they'd been up to," that witness says. An All England Club worker shrugs at the possibility that the room is being used for the "Wimbledon high club," noting: "I'm not sure how you would police it and make sure it's used for the reasons it's intended."