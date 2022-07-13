Secret Service Employee Sent Home From Biden Trip

(Newser) – A Secret Service employee has been sent home after being arrested and briefly held and questioned by Israeli police. A woman had accused the employee of what an agency spokesman called a "physical encounter" Monday night, NBC News reports. The confrontation occurred on a street when agency employees were on their way back to their hotel after dinner. There was no accusation of sexual assault, the Secret Service said, and the employee was not charged with any crime.

The employee, who was working in Israel in advance of President Biden's visit, is back in the US, per the New York Times. While the accusation is being investigated, the employee's access to Secret Service systems and installations has been suspended, which the Secret Service said is standard practice. Two agents who were in Seoul for Biden's trip there in May were sent back to the US and put on administrative leave. Police said a member of Biden's detail had "engaged in violence" near the hotel where the president was to stay.