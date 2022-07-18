(Newser) – There are many reasons why people may choose to rent over buying a home—but that doesn't mean renting is always an inexpensive proposition. In fact, WalletHub reports that last year, rental prices rose at nearly double the rate of any previous year. Still, there are places in the US where it remains more reasonable to rent, so the personal finance site looked at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities to figure out where those places are. WalletHub evaluated nearly two dozen metrics in two key categories: rental market and affordability, which looks at such things as cost, rental vacancy rates, and how friendly a city is to subletting; and quality of life, which looks at safety stats, weather, quality of local public schools, and the job market, among other factors. Read on for the best and worst:



Best US Cities for Renters

Columbia, Md. Overland Park, Kan. Sioux Falls, SD Bismarck, ND (No. 1 in "Rental Market & Affordability" category) Lincoln, Neb. Chandler, Ariz. Scottsdale, Ariz. Gilbert, Ariz. El Paso, Texas Casper, Wyo.

Worst US Cities for Renters

Augusta, Ga. Ontario, Calif. Vancouver, Wash. Shreveport, La. Columbus, Ga. New Orleans Cleveland San Bernardino, Calif. Memphis, Tenn. (last in "Quality of Life" category) Detroit