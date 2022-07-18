Planes Collide at North Las Vegas Airport, Killing 4

One plane was preparing to land when crash occurred
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 18, 2022 1:39 AM CDT
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Newser) – Four people died Sunday after two small planes collided at North Las Vegas Airport, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided around noon Sunday, the AP reports. “Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172,” the FAA said in a statement. “The Piper crashed into ... a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.” Two people were in each plane and all four died, according to city fire department officials. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate the cause of the crash. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)

