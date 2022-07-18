Iran Could Make Nuclear Weapon Now, Khamenei Adviser Says

(Newser) – Iran has the ability to make a nuclear bomb, though the country hasn't yet decided whether it will do so, according to a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60% and we can easily produce 90% enriched uranium ... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kamal Kharrazi said in a Sunday appearance on Al Jazeera TV, according to France24. President Biden just took a four-day trip to the Middle East, during which he said Iran would be prevented from "acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Fox News calls the remarks "a rare suggestion that Iran might have an interest in nuclear weapons, which it has long denied seeking." It claims to only be interested in civilian energy uses. But while the cap was set at 3.67% in 2015 under Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, Iran has been enriching way above that to 60%; it began violating the nuclear pact when Donald Trump, then president of the United States, ditched it in 2018. Uranium must be enriched to 90% to be used in a nuclear weapon. (Read more Iran stories.)