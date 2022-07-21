A Famously Old Giant Panda Is Euthanized

At 35, An An was oldest male panda in captivity
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 21, 2022 6:16 AM CDT
Chinese giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong on July 28, 2015. The world's oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity on Thursday, July 21, 2022 passed away after being euthanized in Hong Kong, following a deterioration in his health in recent weeks.   (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(Newser) – The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health deteriorated. An An lived most of his life at Ocean Park after he and a female panda were gifted to Hong Kong by China in 1999, reports the AP. The female panda, Jia Jia, died in 2016 at age 38, making her the oldest-ever panda in captivity. An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among geriatric pandas. Over the past three weeks, An An had been kept out of sight from visitors at the park as his health worsened. He stopped eating solid food and was significantly less active in recent days.

He was euthanized to prevent further suffering Thursday morning after veterinarians from Ocean Park and government authorities consulted the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, Ocean Park said in a statement. "An An lived a full life that ended at the respectable age of 35—the equivalent of 105 years in human age," the statement read. Hong Kong was given another panda pair—Ying Ying, a female, and a male, Le Le—in 2007 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the city’s return to China. China commonly engages in "panda diplomacy" where the mammals exclusively found in China are leased to other countries as a sign of goodwill. (Researchers have figured out why pandas like horse manure.)

