2 Murdoch Newspapers Go After Trump

(Newser) – Is Rupert Murdoch parting ways with Donald Trump? The conservative editorial pages of two of his US newspapers have published blistering editorials against the former president in the wake of the most recent Jan. 6 hearing, notes CNN.

Wall Street Journal: In an editorial headlined, "The President Who Stood Still on Jan. 6," the Journal declared that "no matter your views of the Jan. 6 special committee, the facts it is laying out in hearings are sobering." As the riot unfolded, Trump "sat watching TV, posting inflammatory tweets and refusing to send help," the editors write. "Character is revealed in a crisis, and (Vice President Mike) Pence passed his Jan. 6 trial," the piece concludes. "Mr. Trump utterly failed his."