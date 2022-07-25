Jan. 6 Panel May Subpoena Clarence Thomas' Wife

(Newser) – The House Jan. 6 committee wants to talk to Clarence Thomas' wife, and it's hoping she'll come voluntarily. If Virginia "Ginni" Thomas declines to do so, however, a subpoena could be coming her way. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on CNN Sunday that following the eight hearings held in June and July, the committee will interview more witnesses and then reconvene in September to hold more. As for Thomas, "We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not," Cheney said. "I hope it doesn't get to that. I hope she will come in voluntarily. ... So it's very important for us to speak with her and as I said, I hope she will agree to do so voluntarily but I'm sure we will contemplate a subpoena if she won't."

Cheney said the committee is currently in contact with Thomas' counsel; her lawyer told the panel last month that he "does not believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with" her. The panel also wants Thomas to turn over documents related to its probe into the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; it already has emails and texts that show her urging members of then-President Donald Trump's camp to continue trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Cheney said the panel also plans to speak with other members of Trump's cabinet and his campaign team, and possibly the Secret Service, the AP reports.