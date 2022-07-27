'Spectacular' Pink Diamond Is Largest Found in 300 Years

185-carat Lulo Rose was unearthed in Angola
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 27, 2022 1:12 PM CDT
Pink Diamond Is Largest Found in Centuries
This photo supplied by Lucapa Diamond Company on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, shows the 170-carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola.   (Lucapa Diamond Company via AP)

(Newser) – A pink diamond unearthed in Angola is the biggest gem of its kind found in centuries, according to an Australian mining company. The Lucapa Diamond Company says the 170-carat "Lulo Rose," named after the mine in northeast Angola where it was found, is one of the largest pink diamonds ever discovered, CBS reports. The gem, a type 2A diamond with few to no impurities, is believed to be the largest pink diamond to emerge since the 185-carat Daria-i-Noor, which experts believe was cut from an even larger gem mined around 300 years ago, the BBC reports.

"Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink. So you're certainly looking at a very rare article when you find a very large pink diamond,” Lucapa CEO Stephen Wetherall tells the AP. The Angolan government, which is a partner in the mine, called the diamond "record and spectacular." The gem still needs to be cut and polished, which will reduce its weight significantly, but it is still likely to sell for a record-breaking price when it reaches the market.

In 2017, a 59.6-carat "Pink Star" set a record for any diamond or jewel when it sold for $71.2 million at an auction in Hong Kong. The AP notes that while the Lulo Rose's size is noteworthy, many clear diamonds are larger than 1,000 carats. The biggest is the Cullinan diamond found in 1905 in South Africa, at a whopping 3,106 carats. (Read more pink diamond stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X