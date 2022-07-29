Giant Screen Falls on Dancers at Boy Band Concert

(Newser) – Screams of excitement turned to screams of horror when a giant screen fell on dancers at a boy band concert in Hong Kong Thursday night. Two of the dancers were injured. Authorities say one man is in intensive care with neck injuries and is in serious condition and another is in stable condition with head injuries, reports the South China Morning Post. The Hong Kong Coliseum concert by wildly popular "Cantopop" band Mirror was immediately halted, and authorities put the band's remaining tour dates on hold, the BBC reports.

Several concertgoers were treated for shock, and the Hong Kong Red Cross says there were almost 100 calls to a counseling hotline, RTHK reports. Authorities say the video screen fell after a metal cable snapped and the incident will be thoroughly investigated. Relatives of the severely injured dancer are traveling to Hong Kong from Canada. Asked whether they would be exempted from Hong Kong's seven-day hotel quarantine requirement for visitors, John Lee, the territory's new chief executive, said arrangements had been made for them to visit the hospital, the Post reports. (Read more Hong Kong stories.)