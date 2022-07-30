Elon Musk Hits Back at Twitter in Court

(Newser) – Elon Musk on Friday countersued Twitter, though few details of the suit are available as he filed it confidentially. The suit could be made public, however, possibly as soon as next week, with sensitive details redacted, CNBC reports. Twitter sued Musk when he said he was backing out of his deal to buy the social media company because he believes it is lying about the number of spam and bot accounts it has; the Wall Street Journal reports that one of Musk's counterclaims in his response to Twitter's lawsuit is expected to have to do with that issue. Musk is arguing, the Journal's sources say, that Twitter changed its number of monetizable daily active users shortly after it agreed to Musk's offer, and then did not give Musk's team adequate responses to their queries about users.

The countersuit, sources say, includes a reference to the Warren Buffett quote, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked." The sources say that's referring to Musk's claim that Twitter tried to hide how many fake accounts it has "because it knew the market downturn could reveal its weaknesses," per the Journal. On Thursday, a judge scheduled the five-day Twitter-Musk trial to start Oct. 17. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)