This Breakfast Cost a Traveler Almost $2K

(Newser) – Move over, world's most expensive sandwich, here's the world's most expensive McDonald's breakfast. A man traveling to Darwin, Australia, from the Indonesian island of Bali was fined nearly $2,000 after a biosecurity dog detected two sausage and egg McMuffins and a ham croissant in his backpack, CBS reports. Under Australia's strict biosecurity laws, he was fined $1,874 for carrying unauthorized meat products into the country. The traveler had not declared the breakfast on his incoming passenger card, reports SBS.

Australia has stepped up biosecurity measures amid an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia, reports the Guardian. Australia is currently free off the livestock disease, and officials say an outbreak could lead to a mass culling of animals that would cost the country tens of billions of dollars. The virus is "carried by live animals and in meat and dairy products, as well as in soil, bones, untreated hides, vehicles, and equipment used with these animals," Australia's agriculture ministry says. "It can also be carried on people’s clothing and footwear and survive in frozen, chilled, and freeze-dried foods."

"This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali," Murray Watt, Australia's agriculture minister, said in a statement on Monday. "But I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures and recent detections show you will be caught." He also praised Zinta, the black Labrador that found the illicit McMuffins. She was recently placed at Darwin's airport as part of the stricter measures and "it's excellent to see she is already contributing to keeping the country safe," Watt said. (Read more Australia stories.)