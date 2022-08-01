Elon Musk's Dad Doesn't Sound Impressed With Son

(Newser) – There's apparently no love lost between Errol Musk and his son, Elon. The Guardian calls the 20-minute interview the elder Musk gave to an Australian radio show "strange"; news.com.au calls it "brutal." The detail getting most attention: When asked if he was proud of his son, Errol responded with a "no." Jackie O of KIIS FM’s "Kyle and Jackie O" teed things up by saying, "Your offspring is a genius. He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?" What followed after Errol's no: "You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something."

He did allow that "Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark" in terms of family accomplishments but said his "pride and joy" remains Elon's brother, restaurateur and chef Kimbal. (He also has a daughter, Tosca, with ex-wife Maye Musk.) Errol also took a swing at Elon's weight, describing his son as "very strongly built but he’s been eating badly." He said he recommended a weight-loss supplement to Elon. The 79-year-old Errol has four additional children by other women; his youngest two are the product of his relationship with his 34-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. The hosts asked about that pairing; he called it "completely normal." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)