How Alex Jones' Trial Relates to the First Amendment

(Newser) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at a Texas courthouse for his defamation trial for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack a hoax with the words "Save the 1st" scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Although Jones portrays the lawsuit as an assault on the First Amendment, parents say his statements were so malicious and obviously false that they fell well outside the bounds of speech protected by the constitution, the AP reports. Jones said actors staged the shooting as a pretext to strengthen gun control, then later conceded the massacre occurred. The ongoing trial in Austin, where Jones' far-right Infowars website is based, stems from a $150 million suit brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting. Here's a look the case, including First Amendment relevance:

Defamation laws : Typically, the first question jurors answer at trial is whether the speech qualifies as unprotected defamation, as understood through decades of US Supreme Court rulings. If it does, they consider damages. Jones' trial largely skipped the first question and went straight to the second. From the start, it focused not on whether Jones must pay damages, but how much. All defamation suits are First Amendment cases.

: Typically, the first question jurors answer at trial is whether the speech qualifies as unprotected defamation, as understood through decades of US Supreme Court rulings. If it does, they consider damages. Jones' trial largely skipped the first question and went straight to the second. From the start, it focused not on whether Jones must pay damages, but how much. All defamation suits are First Amendment cases. Defamation's elements : A successful case must involve someone making a false statement of fact publicly—typically via the media—and purporting that it's true. An opinion can't be defamatory. The statement also must have done damage to someone's reputation. The parents suing Jones say his lies about their child's death harmed their reputations and led to death threats from Jones' followers.

: A successful case must involve someone making a false statement of fact publicly—typically via the media—and purporting that it's true. An opinion can't be defamatory. The statement also must have done damage to someone's reputation. The parents suing Jones say his lies about their child's death harmed their reputations and led to death threats from Jones' followers. Noncompliance: Jones seemed to sabotage his chance to argue that his speech was protected by not complying with orders to hand over critical evidence, such as emails, which the parents hoped would prove he knew all along that his statements were false. That led the exasperated judge to enter a rare default judgment, declaring the parents winners before the trial began. "It is reasonable to presume that (Jones) and his team did not think they had a viable defense ... or they would have complied," said Barry Covert, a First Amendment lawyer.