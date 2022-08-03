In 2024, Democrats Should Replace Biden With AOC

(Newser) – Polls show that most Democrats want somebody other than President Biden to be the party's nominee in 2024. Political strategist Michael Starr Hopkins argues that it should be somebody who hadn't been born when Biden launched his first presidential campaign in 1987. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "is a force to be reckoned with, and in 2024 Democrats are going to need her force to reckon with Republicans," Hopkins writes at the Hill. Hopkins, who worked on Barack Obama's presidential campaign, likens her rise to Obama's. She is "the face of the rising progressive movement, but she is also the future of the Democratic Party," he writes. Ocasio-Cortez is now 32, 47 years younger than Biden, who will turn 80 in November.

"In a Democratic Party that looks more like a Golden Girls spin-off than a reflection of our rich diversity, AOC has become the face of a generation," Hopkins writes. We need a leader, he writes, "who knows the price of gas, can tell you the cost of milk, and still remembers trying to figure out how she could keep the lights on." If Bernie Sanders "is the Godfather, Ocasio-Cartez is Michael Corleone" and she would receive a massive boost if Sanders recruited her to run, Hopkins adds. He argues that while having AOC as the nominee would no doubt boost GOP turnout, it would also energize younger Democratic voters. And there's nobody better placed than AOC to "embarrass a bully" like Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis, he writes, concluding: "Democrats want a fighter, not a politician. They want someone who punches back and isn't afraid to say what they mean."