At Kenny Chesney Concert's End, a 'Devastating' Death

(Newser) – What appears to be an accidental death at a Kenny Chesney concert in Denver on Saturday has left the singer "devastated." The Denver Police Department said in a tweet that a woman fell from the escalator railing she had been sitting on at Empower Field at Mile High and landed on the concourse below. The fall occurred around 10:52pm, just as the concert was ending, reports the Denver Post. The woman's name and age have not yet been released, and the death is being probed as an accidental one, reports NBC News. A police rep on Sunday said it's not believed the woman was pushed.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show," said Chesney after hearing the news. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver ... and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together, and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them." CBS News reports this is the third death that's happened at the stadium since 2015. (Read more Kenny Chesney stories.)