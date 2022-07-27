Poll: 75% of Democrats Want Biden Out in 2024

They say they want a different presidential nominee
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 27, 2022 12:00 AM CDT
President Joe Biden pauses as he answers a reporter's question about Ukraine after speaking about the May jobs report, June 3, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(Newser) – Another new poll has unfortunate news for President Biden when it comes to a 2024 re-election run: Most Democrats aren't into it. In the CNN poll, 75% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters said they want a 2024 presidential nominee who's not Biden. That echoes a New York Times poll from earlier this month that found just 26% of Democrats wanted Biden to run again. As for the "why," the CNN poll found that 24% don't think Biden can win and 32% simply don't want him re-elected.

The numbers are sharply worse than they were in a January/February CNN poll, when just 51% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters wanted a different nominee, and 45% wanted Biden as the nominee. On the other side of the aisle, the poll found 55% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters do not want Donald Trump as the GOP presidential nominee, up from 49% in the winter poll.

Meanwhile, a poll in New Hampshire, the first presidential primary state, found that Pete Buttigieg was the top choice of respondents when asked to choose their preferred 2024 candidate out of a list; he got 17% of the votes, compared to Biden's 16%, Fox News reports. Overall, that poll found just 31% of respondents likely to vote in the Democratic presidential primary want Biden to run. (Read more Election 2024 stories.)

