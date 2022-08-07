This Is the Angriest Country on Earth

(Newser) – If you're been seeing red lately, you're still likely not as PO'ed as folks in other parts of the world. Middle East Monitor reports on this year's angriest countries, compiled via data from Gallup's annual "Global Emotions" report. The analytics company's research, which "measures people's positive and negative experiences worldwide," looked at 100 nations and found that 49% of the 1,000 or so respondents in Lebanon, surveyed in 2021 and the earlier part of this year, felt anger on the day before they took Gallup's survey. Turkey wasn't far behind, with 48%. MEMO notes that those two countries are probably raging in large part due to their respective economic crises.

The five angriest nations, in order, were Lebanon, Turkey, Armenia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Least angry: The five least angriest nations, in order, were Finland, Mauritius, Estonia, Portugal, and the Netherlands, per Gallup.

USA: The United States came at No. 71 in the anger rankings, just above Nigeria and below Colombia.