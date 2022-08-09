Democrats Turn 'Brandon' Meme Around to Praise Biden

(Newser) – A week after Joe Biden was elected president, a Chinese illustrator began spewing out images of Biden as an evil, all-powerful being with glowing eyes. Yang Quan often shared the images with pro-China messages. So why are several now going viral, spread not by Chinese sympathizers, but by Biden's own Democrats? As Politico reports, "far from the portrayal Yang set out to create, it’s been fashioned into a boast, depicting Biden playing five-dimensional chess, a master of the political dark arts." Here's the context behind the "Dark Brandon" memes:



They began surfacing on social media in March, though initially some were "not complimentary of Biden," per the Washington Post. Politico notes they were spread "sometimes ironically as a way of mocking Trump superfans."