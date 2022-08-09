Explosions Rock Russian Air Base in Crimea

(Newser) – Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles, the AP reports. Russian warplanes have used the Saki base to strike areas in Ukraine’s south on short notice.

Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers on nearby beaches fleeing as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a "violation of fire safety requirements." The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said sarcastically on Facebook: “The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot establish the cause of the fire, but once again recalls the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places." Officials in Moscow have long warned Ukraine that any attack on Crimea would trigger massive retaliation, including strikes on "decision-making centers" in Kyiv. For his part, Ukraine's president vowed to retake Crimea from Russia, which annexed the peninsula in 2014. "This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea—its liberation," Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday in his nightly video address. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)