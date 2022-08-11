Steve Martin: 'This Is, Weirdly, It' for Me

(Newser) – It's not a retirement announcement, exactly, but Steve Martin's fans may not like the gist of his remarks to the Hollywood Reporter. "When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others," he says, referring to the popular Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. "I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.” In other words, the 76-year-old Martin, who has been performing for audiences in some capacity for six decades, is getting serious about retirement—even if he's not quite ready to fully commit to the concept.

"I'm really not interested in retiring," he says. "I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe." Part of the reason is that he'd like to spend more time with his 9-year-old daughter and his wife, writer Anne Stringfield. "To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months." The irony is that Martin has been rather busy of late, not just with the TV show but with a live tour with friend Martin Short. He also has a book, his 12th, coming out soon. NBC notes that Martin, who turns 77 this weekend, will be the subject of an upcoming Apple TV Plus documentary from director Morgan Neville. (Read more Steve Martin stories.)