Trump World Reportedly Worried About a Rat

(Newser) – Days after the surprise FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, some big questions remain unanswered. By practically all accounts, the feds were searching for classified documents Trump might have taken with him from the White House. But what specifically triggered the search this week? A number of stories explore the subject, raising the possibility that a Trump insider expressed concerns to the Justice Department.

Before the search: In June, Justice Department investigators visited Mar-a-Lago to discuss Trump's trove of documents there, but they appeared to have left that relatively cordial visit without major concerns, per the Wall Street Journal. (They did suggest adding a lock to a storage unit, the Washington Post reported.) And before that June visit, the National Archives had retrieved 15 boxes of documents from the estate. So why the return trip this week?

Informant? "Someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club," the Journal reports, citing sources described as close to the matter. Newsweek similarly reports that the search was "based largely on information from an FBI confidential human source, one who was able to identify what classified documents former President Trump was still hiding and even the location of those documents." The report cites two senior government officials.