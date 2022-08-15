(Newser) – The brother of a former NFL cornerback is a wanted man after a youth football coach was shot to death in Texas over the weekend. Police in Lancaster have issued an arrest warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib, the older brother of ex-Denver Bronco and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Aqib Talib, after the Saturday night shooting in Lancaster Community Park during a football scrimmage. CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports that 911 calls started pouring in around 9pm, and that when cops arrived, witnesses told them that one of the coaches had been gunned down after a fight broke out between coaching staff and officiating personnel. TMZ has video of the shooting, in which multiple gunshots, followed by yelling, can be heard about 30 seconds in.

The camera goes dark for about 40 seconds as the person filming hits the ground, and when the camera is once more lifted to record the scene, a group of people can be seen huddled over a person on the ground. Witnesses tell TMZ that a man seen earlier in the video wearing all black and a bucket hat was the gunman, though the outlet notes "it's hard to make out who this person is, or if they have a weapon at all." The man who was shot, identified by family and friends as Mike Hickmon, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per a police statement to 9News. Meanwhile, Aqib Talib's attorney tells TMZ his client was present during the "unfortunate tragedy" and is "very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life" with condolences for the victim's family and all the witnesses.

Friends, family, and colleagues are now mourning Hickmon, who was said by one pal to be "very loved in the community," per CBS. Hickmon was "always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right," another friend, fellow coach Heith Mayes, says. "It's just very tragic." Mayes adds that the kids who witnessed the shooting have since been "crying" and "don't want to play football." CBS News notes that in 2014, the Dallas Police Department mistakenly identified Aqib Talib, then a player for the Denver Broncos, as having been arrested for public intoxication; they later made a correction, noting it was actually his brother who'd been brought into custody. Anyone with info on where Yaqub Talib is should call the police at 972-218-2756.