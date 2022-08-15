This Is the Best State to Live In

(Newser) – There's no one perfect state in the US to live in, but you can likely find the perfect state for you. WalletHub looked at all 50 of them, examining more than four dozen metrics in five main categories: affordability, including home prices, taxes, and cost of living; economy (e.g., unemployment rate, job opportunities, and median debt); education and health, covering everything from high school graduation rate and quality of schools to life expectancy and premature death rate); quality of life (think commuting time, traffic, and bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues per capita); and safety, which looks at the rate of violent and property crimes, as well as traffic-tied fatalities. Massachusetts shoots to the No. 1 spot, while Mississippi is last. See which other states made the top and bottom 10:



Best States



Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category) New Jersey (No. 1 in "Safety" category) New York (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category) Idaho Virginia New Hampshire Florida Wyoming Minnesota Wisconsin