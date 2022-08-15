This Is the Best State to Live In

Massachusetts tops WalletHub's list, while Mississippi comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2022 12:00 PM CDT
Here Are the 10 Best, Worst States to Live In
Scene in Cape Cod, Mass.   (Getty Images/Maudib)

(Newser) – There's no one perfect state in the US to live in, but you can likely find the perfect state for you. WalletHub looked at all 50 of them, examining more than four dozen metrics in five main categories: affordability, including home prices, taxes, and cost of living; economy (e.g., unemployment rate, job opportunities, and median debt); education and health, covering everything from high school graduation rate and quality of schools to life expectancy and premature death rate); quality of life (think commuting time, traffic, and bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues per capita); and safety, which looks at the rate of violent and property crimes, as well as traffic-tied fatalities. Massachusetts shoots to the No. 1 spot, while Mississippi is last. See which other states made the top and bottom 10:

Best States

  1. Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category)
  2. New Jersey (No. 1 in "Safety" category)
  3. New York (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
  4. Idaho
  5. Virginia
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Florida
  8. Wyoming
  9. Minnesota
  10. Wisconsin
Worst States
  1. West Virginia
  2. Kentucky
  3. Alabama
  4. Oklahoma
  5. South Carolina
  6. New Mexico (last in "Safety" category)
  7. Arkansas
  8. Louisiana
  9. Alaska (last in "Quality of Life" category)
  10. Mississippi (last in "Education & Health" category)
See how other states fared here. (Check out the best states for millennials.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X