Primary Day: 3 Big Names on Ballot, Plus One That Isn't

(Newser) – Pretty much all the focus in Tuesday's primary schedule is on three high-profile names—Liz Cheney, Lisa Murkowski, and Sarah Palin—all of whom have a strong connection to former President Trump. Here's the latest on the contests out of Wyoming and Alaska:

Cheney: The sentiment about the Wyoming congresswoman's fate is near universal. "She's almost certainly toast" is how American University political scientist David Barker puts it to the Hill. Polls suggests she'll be trounced by her Trump-endorsed challenger in the GOP primary, Harriet Hageman. The math is simple: Wyoming is a strong pro-Trump state, and Cheney has emerged as perhaps his biggest political foe thanks to her role on the Jan. 6 panel and her vote in favor of impeachment.