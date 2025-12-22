Release Them All, Clinton Aide Tells DOJ on Epstein Files

Bill Clinton's staff says that if the Justice Department has any incriminating information on him in the Jeffrey Epstein files, it should put it all on the table—now. On Monday, Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena urged the DOJ to release every Epstein-related document involving the former president as it rolls out records under the new Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by President Trump last month, Politico reports. "What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected," Urena said, adding, "We need no such protection."

The former president has not been accused of wrongdoing in the case, the Hill notes. On Friday, the Justice Department released thousands of pages of records and photos, including multiple images of Clinton with convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and other people whose faces were blacked out. But officials held back a large portion of the files, citing the need to shield victims' identities and protect ongoing investigations. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department will be rolling out more documents and insisted there is "no effort to hold anything back because there's the name Donald J. Trump or anybody else's name."

If DOJ refuses to release everything it has on the ex-president, Urena argued, it will only show the Trump administration is using "selective releases to imply wrongdoing" about people who have "already been repeatedly cleared" by the department under both Republican and Democratic administrations. The former president has acknowledged traveling on Epstein's plane in the 1990s but says he did not know about Epstein's crimes. House Republicans have threated Bill and former first lady Hillary Clinton with contempt if they do not give in-person depositions in their Epstein investigation.