(Newser) – Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke in New Hampshire on Wednesday, and comments he made on two topics are getting some attention.

On Mar-a-Lago FBI search: "We can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI," Pence said, per the AP. "The Republican Party is the party of law and order. Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police."

On Jan. 6 panel: "If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said when asked whether he would entertain the idea of testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee if asked. "Any invitation to be directed at me, I would have to reflect on the unique role that I was serving in as vice president," he continued, noting it would be "unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill."

USA Today called Pence's comments about potentially testifying "some of his most direct and extensive remarks on the subject." It also pointed out that the "unprecedented" part isn't quite correct. Per its review of the Senate's website, at least six presidents have testified before Congress, as has one vice president: Schuyler Colfax, who served under President Ulysses S. Grant. (Read more Mike Pence stories.)