Her Alaskan Election Surprise May Lead to History

(Newser) – One of the bigger surprises from this week's primary voting came out of Alaska, where Democrat Mary Peltola leads Sarah Palin and a slew of other Republicans in the race to be the state's lone member of Congress. The seat is vacant because of the death of Republican Don Young, who held it for nearly 50 years. But Peltola's strong showing is drawing attention not only because the seat could potentially flip parties. Coverage:

The 48-year-old Peltola, a former state lawmaker, would be the first Indigenous person from Alaska, as well as the first woman from the state, to serve in Congress, per the Hill. Peltola is Yu'pik. The surprise: Peltola's current first-place standing (final results may not be known for a few weeks in the far-flung state) "defied expectations" in "deep-red" Alaska, notes the Hill. In fact, she was the only Democrat in a field of 22 primary candidates, per the New York Times. "We're all hopeful, of course, but you hate to jinx anything," says Peltola, per Alaska Public Media. "And so I am definitely going to be waiting for all the districts to come in and all the absentee ballots to come in."