'Imbeciles' Pay for Surfing Canal

(Newser) – A pair of foreigners who raced on motorized surfboards along the Grand Canal in Venice on Wednesday have been fined, had their boards taken, and been publicly insulted for the offense. And the Italian tourist destination isn't through with them yet, USA Today reports; the city attorney plans to take them to court for hurting Venice's image. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro put a video of the two motoring down the canal on social media, describing them as "overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city." He said he'd buy dinner for anyone who identified the pair.

The posting did lead to police identifying the Officials said the surfers, per Reuters, though they did not publicly name them. Venice imposed fines of about $1,500 apiece and took the boards, which the city said are worth about $25,000. The mayor said that their countries' consulates will be told of the offense, as well, and that the city will press charges. "Thanks to everyone for the help," Brugnaro tweeted. (Read more Venice stories.)