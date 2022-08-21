Singapore to Decriminalize Sex Between Men

(Newser) – In what LGBTQ activists called "a win for humanity" after a yearslong struggle, Singapore will repeal its law prohibiting sex between consenting men. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the announcement Sunday in an annual policy speech on national TV, per the BBC. "The government will repeal Section 377A and decriminalize sex between men," the prime minister said, citing changing public attitudes toward gay sex. "I believe this is the right thing to do and something that Singaporeans will accept." The law has been in effect since 1938, when Singapore was ruled by Britain, and doesn't apply to sex between women, per the New York Times.

Another announcement troubled the activists. Lee said in his speech that he would propose a constitutional amendment decreeing that marriage can only exist between one man and one woman. That could work against legalizing gay marriage, and activists said it could further imbed discrimination in society. The prime minister cast his proposal as a compromise among rival interests. "Every group must accept that it cannot get everything it wants because it is simply not possible," said Lee, who delivered his speech in Malay, Mandarin, and English. "And we must maintain the mutual respect and trust that we have painstakingly built up over the years and stay united as one people."