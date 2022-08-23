Judge: Redactions Could Make Trump Affidavit 'Meaningless'

(Newser) – The affidavit behind the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is staying sealed for now—and the judge considering unsealing it says Department of Justice redactions could render the document "meaningless." Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who has given the department until Thursday to propose redactions, says his opinion that releasing the document is in the public interest could change after he reviews the proposals, the Hill reports. "I cannot say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in a meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately reach that conclusion after hearing further from the government," he said Monday.

The department has argued that releasing the document could jeopardize its ongoing investigation and set a dangerous precedent, but Reinhart rejected the latter argument in his Monday ruling, reports Politico. "Given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former President’s residence, the Government has not yet shown that these administrative concerns are sufficient to justify sealing," said Reinhart, who authorized the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

The judge said he would stay any ruling pending potential appeals, "meaning the affidavit may not be made public for some time, if ever," the Washington Post notes. Trump has called for release of the full, unredacted document, but Reinhart said the government has a "compelling reason" to not realize information that could expose its sources and investigative methods —or lead to witnesses being "harassed and intimidated." The judge that neither Trump "nor anyone else purporting to be the owner of the Premises" has filed a legal motion on unsealing the affidavit. (Read more Mar-a-Lago stories.)