$108M in Meth, Cocaine Hidden in Vintage Bentley

(Newser) – A vintage Bentley luxury sedan shipped from Canada to Australia was carrying more than $108 million (USD) in illegal drugs, authorities say. Officers found 161 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilos of cocaine in tightly wrapped bricks hidden in the car, including behind the headlights, the National Post reports. The 1960 Bentley S2 was shipped in a shipping container, which border agents X-rayed, then searched when what they saw on the X-rays seemed suspicious. The search involved having the car partially dismantled, but police then had it reassembled and delivered it to its intended destination.

On Thursday, two men ages 22 and 23 were arrested in Sydney, and photos of the raid show the car in a carport at the residence, one headlight dangling and tools around the car. The National Post notes police appeared to have waited until someone tried to retrieve the drugs, then went in for the arrests. Another man, 25, and a 25-year-old woman were arrested later at a traffic stop near Brisbane; police say they found another 2.2 kilograms of meth and around a million dollars in cash in the vehicle. Separately, Australian authorities seized two US tons of meth—the largest such seizure in the country ever—hidden in marble tiles that had been shipped to Sydney from the Middle East, the AP reports.