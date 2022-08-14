Singer Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

(Newser) – Michelle Branch has been charged with domestic assault after an altercation with her husband at their home in Nashville. The singer-songwriter was arrested early Thursday after slapping Patrick Carney across the face, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Branch, 39, had accused her husband of being unfaithful, per People. She had tweeted that Carney had cheated on her while she was home with their 6-month-old, then deleted the post. Branch and Carney, 42, drummer for the Black Keys, have been married for three years and have two children together.

Branch was released later in the day after posting a $1,000 bond on the misdemeanor count, per Yahoo Entertainment. She's to appear in court Nov. 7. Branch issued a statement to People saying that she and Carney were separating. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch said.