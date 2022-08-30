Report: Trump Claimed to Have Inside Info on Macron's Sex Life

There may be a connection to document seized from Mar-a-Lago
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2022 2:48 PM CDT
Report: Trump Boasted About Intel on Macron's Sex Life
Then-President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at the conclusion of a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, July 13, 2017.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(Newser) Rolling Stone describes Donald Trump as a "notorious gossip peddler"—and it reports that after the FBI search on his Mar-a-Lago estate, some are wondering whether he shared salacious material from intelligence briefings. Sources tell Rolling Stone that during and after his time as president, Trump boasted that he knew details about the "naughty" love life of French President Emmanuel Macron and claimed he had learned about it through intelligence reports. One of the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago was listed as "info re: President of France," though it's not clear whether it contained any information on the leader's personal life, Politico notes.

The "mere revelation of its existence," however, "triggered a trans-Atlantic freakout," according to Rolling Stone's sources, with officials in the US and France scrambling to figure out what information, if any, Trump really had about Macron. The sources say that Trump didn't provide many specifics about the Macron rumors. As with other gossip Trump shared about celebrities, it was tough to determine if any of it was true, the sources say, though his information has been correct on some occasions, including in 2016, when he told campaign staffers about the romance between MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough before they went public. (Intelligence officials are reviewing the seized documents.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X