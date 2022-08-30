Report: Baldwin Has First Acting Job Since Tragedy

(Newser) – Almost a year after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins led to the indefinite suspension of his Rust project, Alec Baldwin has lined up another acting job, insiders say. Sources tell the New York Post that in his first major Broadway role since 2013, Baldwin will appear in a revival of Yasmina Reza's play Art alongside actors including Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo. The sources say the play, which doesn't have a confirmed producer yet, is likely to open in spring 2023.

Earlier this month, Baldwin told CNN that he has lost five jobs since the shooting and that attempts to finish Rust to honor Hutchins—and provide some money for her son—had not worked out. "I got fired from another job yesterday," he said. "There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this."

Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was holding went off. He denies having pulled the trigger, though an FBI forensic report conflicts with his account. New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator ruled earlier this month that the October 2021 death was accidental. Baldwin told CNN that he thinks about the shooting every day and the stress has taken years off his life. He said that if he ever works on a movie or TV set again, he won't work with real guns.