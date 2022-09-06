(Newser) – An Alabama woman who filed for divorce from her husband of five years allegedly had very good reason: She says he tried to kill her by giving her capsules that he claimed were vitamins but turned out to contain lead. The woman identified as Hannah spent more than six weeks in a hospital following her admittance for lead poisoning on Jan. 18. She filed for divorce a week after her release, noting her chiropractor husband, Brian Thomas Mann, was the subject of an investigation by Hartselle police, which prompted Morgan County officials to require that the 33-year-old be supervised during visits with the couple's two children, reports the Decatur Daily.

In April, Mann claimed there was "no probable cause" to the "baseless" investigation his wife was using "to extort money and other financial considerations." He also claimed his wife's mother was a major force behind the complaint as part of an "attempt to control the minor children's religious upbringing," per WAFF. But his wife and her lawyer went on to describe an attempted murder. They said Mann had provided his wife with a supposed "dietary supplement" that he said would strengthen her immune system, from the summer of 2021 up until her hospitalization.

Mann—who held five life insurance policies that would've given him a $1.3 million payout upon his wife's death, and had applied for but been denied two other policies of $750,000 each in December—is now charged with attempted murder for "intentionally poisoning his wife," according to the Morgan County District Attorney's Office. Arrested Friday, he's being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, per the Daily. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott has paused the divorce case "pending the completion of the criminal investigation." Hannah has moved with the children to an apartment, per WAFF. (Read more attempted murder stories.)