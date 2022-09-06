In Britain's Top 4 Positions, a Historically Different Look

(Newser) – Liz Truss became Britain's third female prime minister on Tuesday, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. But the Guardian notes another related milestone: Based on Truss' expected Cabinet picks, none of the four top positions in Britain's government will be held by a white man for the first time in history:

Prime minister: Truss

Truss Foreign secretary: James Cleverly, who is Black.

James Cleverly, who is Black. Home secretary: Suella Braverman, of Indian origin.

Suella Braverman, of Indian origin. Chancellor of the exchequer (finance chief): Kwasi Kwarteng, who will be the first Black chancellor in British history, notes the Washington Post.

“The new Cabinet is another reminder that people from all backgrounds can go far within the Tory party,” Samuel Kasumu, Boris Johnson's former race adviser, tells the Guardian. "The challenge for us is to have this diversity reflected among who votes for us. It will be key to the party’s future success.” Shaista Aziz, a member of the opposition Labour party, warned of "tokenism" and said the true test will be what these new officials implement in terms of policy. (Read more Liz Truss stories.)