2nd Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Killed Himself: Source

(Newser) – Update: Both suspects in the Canada stabbing spree that left 10 people dead in Saskatchewan Sunday are now dead. Hours after authorities announced Myles Sanderson had been arrested after police rammed his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, an official who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said Sanderson died of self-inflicted wounds after his SUV was run off the road. Later, officials announced Sanderson's death, saying he went into "medical distress" and died following his arrest, despite life-saving measures being taken, CNN reports. The officials did not, however, discuss cause of death. Our original story from earlier Wednesday follows:

Police have arrested the fugitive sought in the fatal stabbings of 10 people Sunday, Canadian authorities said, one of two brothers suspected in the killings. Myles Sanderson, 30, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, NBC News reports. "There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," police said. Damien Sanderson was found dead Monday, and police are investigating whether he was killed by his brother. The attacks took place on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon. Another 18 people were wounded.

At a press conference Wednesday, family members of victims spoke about their loved ones, per CNN. Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said one, Bonnie Burns, was his sister. "We don't really know what happened," he said. "We just know that our family members were killed in their own home, in their yard." The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the arrest took place after authorities received a report Wednesday of a man with a knife driving a stolen vehicle. Myles Sanderson surrendered after officers rammed the vehicle, per the AP. Relatives of the victims arrived at the site and thanked police. "Now we can start to heal," said Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed. "The healing begins today, now."