Republicans Dismissing Trump Are Lying, Cruz Says

'The whole world will change' when former president announces whether he'll run, senator argues
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 11, 2022 10:45 AM CDT
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Aug. 5.   (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(Newser) – Sen. Ted Cruz is thinking about running for president in 2024 and already seems weary of tough talk from his potential rivals. "There are a lot of candidates out there feeling their oats and boasting, 'I'm running no matter what. I don't care what Donald Trump says,'" Cruz said. "Anyone who says that is lying. That's an idiotic statement for someone to make who’s actually thinking about running." The Texas Republican told the Washington Examiner he won't make a decision before Trump announces his intention. But Cruz added that it's possible he'd enter the GOP race even if Trump runs.

"The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides," Cruz said. "That's true for every candidate." Cruz said something similar to Fox News last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The list of other potential GOP candidates who haven't explicitly said they're running next time, per Axios, includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. (Read more Ted Cruz stories.)

