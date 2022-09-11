The Alligator Was Found. The Tiger, Not So Much

New Mexico authorities put out an unusual animal alert
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 11, 2022 6:40 AM CDT
Cops Got Alligator and Drugs, but Tiger Is Still Missing
This undated image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in Alburquerque, N.M.   (New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via AP)

(Newser) – An alligator, drugs, guns, and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the tiger is with someone “in New Mexico or a nearby state,” New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers said in a statement, per the AP. The animal was believed to be less than 1 year old and under 60 pounds, but tigers can grow to 600 pounds and are clearly a danger to the public, the department warned.

Wild tigers are listed globally as an endangered species. Alligators were listed as endangered in the US from 1967 to 1987, but today thrive in the wild. The alligator seized by authorities is about 3 feet long. It was taken to a wildlife facility after state conservation officers and federal, state, and local police served search warrants Aug. 12. Albuquerque police reported a 26-year-old man was arrested and investigators seized 2 pounds of heroin, 10.5 pounds of cocaine, 49 pounds of marijuana, 17 rifles and pistols, fentanyl and Xanax pills, and nearly $42,000.

(Read more strange stuff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X