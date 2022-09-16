Infowars Representative Takes Stand

(Newser) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a "kangaroo court" from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones' commentary became a focus of testimony on the fourth day of the trial, the AP reports, with a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families questioning a corporate representative for Jones' Infowars brand about how seriously the company was taking the trial. The lawyer, Christopher Mattei, showed the jury a photo he said was of an Infowars webpage, depicting the judge in the trial with lasers shooting out of her eyes.

"On a scale of one to 10, how seriously is Infowars taking this trial?" Mattei asked the corporate representative, Brittany Paz. "10. It's serious to me," Paz responded. The exchange occurred as Jones prepares to begin attending the trial in Waterbury next week and the judge, Barbara Bellis, considers a request by the families' lawyers to limit what Jones and his lawyer can say and argue in court. Jones is expected to testify, but it's not clear when. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are facing a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the 20 first-graders and six educators killed in the December 2012 massacre in Newtown.

They say that Jones inflicted emotional and psychological harm on them, and that they have been threatened and harassed by Jones' followers. Jones has already been found liable for spreading the myth that the shooting never happened, and the six-member jury will be deciding how much he and his company should pay the plaintiffs in damages.

