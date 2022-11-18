She Died on Vacation in Mexico. From There, It Gets Murky

The US State Department has confirmed the death of a 25-year-old North Carolina woman while she was vacationing in Mexico, but the circumstances surrounding her death are murky and her parents are seeking answers. BuzzFeed News reports that Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte was found dead Oct. 29 in her hotel room at San Jose del Cabo's Villa Linda 32, during a vacation with a half-dozen friends. Robinson's mother, Salamondra Robinson, tells WSAZ that the last time she spoke with her daughter was the night before, the Friday she'd left Charlotte, and that on Saturday her daughter's friends phoned her to inform her that Shanquella wasn't feeling well and that they were calling a doctor. "They said she had alcohol poisoning," Salamondra Robinson says.

Per prosecutors, police found Shanquella's body in her villa that day, reports the AP. Bernard Robinson, Shanquella's father, tells WSOC that the group of friends was back in Charlotte by later Saturday and informed him and his wife that their daughter had died, once again saying it was from alcohol poisoning. But a death certificate seen by WSOC indicates Shanquella Robinson died of "severe spinal cord injury" and "atlas luxation," which is described by WRIC as "instability in the uppermost vertebrae." There's no mention of alcohol on the certificate, and for a question on the form asking whether the death was "accidental or violent," someone simply marked "yes."

Complicating matters is a video that has emerged online, showing a woman who appears to be American beating another woman, while a man with an American accent who doesn't intervene can be heard saying, "Can you at least fight back?" Salamondra Robinson says the woman being attacked is her daughter, and that the people with her are the friends she went to Cabo with. It's not definitive the video was shot in Cabo, though it appears to be so, per the AP. As for the varying explanations they say they've heard from their daughter's friends, Salamondra Robinson tells WRIC: "No one told the same story."

The outlet notes a representative for the hotel says the group of friends had asked the concierge to call for a doctor on the afternoon of Oct. 29, and that despite the doctor performing CPR, Shanquella Robinson died around 3pm. Mexican officials say an investigation is ongoing. The US State Department notes there's so far no clear evidence of foul play, but her family has contacted the FBI and is considering hiring a private investigator. "I probably won't be at ease until someone's arrested," Salamondra Robinson tells WRIC. (Read more Mexico stories.)