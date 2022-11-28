Musk Says He'll Make 'Alternative Phone' if He Has To

Elon Musk has declared that a "general amnesty" for suspended Twitter accounts will begin this week, as long as the users haven't broken the law—and while some analysts warn that the move and other content moderations issues could lead to a ban from Apple and Google's app stores, Musk appears to have a Plan B. The Twitter CEO tweeted Friday that if " there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone." He was responding to a user who said that half the country would "happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android." The user, conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler, added, "The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

Apple and Google have not signaled that they have any plan to ban Twitter, though their policies ban hate speech, discrimination, and harassment, which analysts warn could rise after the suspended accounts are reactivated, Mashable reports. Last year, the right-leaning app Parler, which billed itself as a free speech alternative to Twitter, was banned from Apple's App Store but was allowed to return months later with conditions. Musk targeted Apple with another tweet on Monday. "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter," he said. "Do they hate free speech in America?" (Read more Elon Musk stories.)