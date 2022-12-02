Cops: Woman Shut Off Roomie's Ventilator Because Sound Bothered Her

The 72-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted manslaughter
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 2, 2022 2:00 AM CST
A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator—twice—because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening, the AP reports. Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman's ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said. The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.

