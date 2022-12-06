Harry and Meghan's Netflix Trailers Are Being Picked Apart

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries don't drop until Thursday, but the critics are already coming for them. The first trailer for Harry & Meghan released last Thursday features the prince saying "I had to do everything I could to protect my family" after an image showing a horde of photographers is shown—suggesting he was referring to the paparazzi. It turns out all those photographers weren't angling for a shot of the couple. Fox News reports the image actually shows photographers gathered for the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two in 2011. Neither the prince nor Meghan individually attended the event; the two didn't meet until 2016.

The Sun was the one to make the connection (see its photo evidence here) and it notes the photo comes up first if you search for the word "paparazzi" on the stock image website Alamy. Doug Seeburg, a Sun photographer in the photo, calls it "lazy picture research." Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says Harry and Meghan need to tread carefully: "When you appear to be threatening a British institution, you have to be completely sure you have your facts right, or you will be buried."

The BBC reports the second trailer, released Monday, makes similar use of paparazzi footage that has no connection to either Harry or Meghan. After Meghan says "I realized they're never going to protect you," a mass of photographers trying to shoot into a car is shown. The BBC reports the photogs were in fact trying to snap a shot of Michael Cohen leaving his New York apartment in 2019 to head to prison. Seconds later, Harry speaks of not "wanting history to repeat itself," and a quick flash of footage shows photographers—who in this case were outside former model Katie Price's DUI trial in December 2021. The BBC has two other scrutinized moments, including one shot that had been authorized by the couple, here.)